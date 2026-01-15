Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Scolded By Elderly Voter Over Delay At Polling Centre; 'Nobody Is Accountable'- Watch VIDEO

Hema Malini | X/Mumbai News

Several voters faced difficulties at the polling center during the BMC Elections 2026, with reports of long delays and significant inconvenience. Frustrated by the situation, one voter reportedly confronted actress and MP Hema Malini. The incident visibly left her shaken, as she was criticized over allegations of receiving preferential treatment.

As Hema Malini stepped out of the voting booth and began interacting with the media, a Mumbai voter approached her and expressed his anger over the situation at the polling centre. The man claimed that he had arrived to vote at around 7.30 am but did not get a chance to cast his vote until 9.30 am.

"There is chaos for the first time," the voter said while addressing Hema. As she assured him that his concerns would be conveyed, he added, "Nobody is answerable. Nobody is accountable." Visibly shaken by the backlash, Hema asked a member of her team to step in. The voter continued to call her out, stating that despite being a BJP worker, she was unable to ensure better arrangements for voters.

𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗢𝘂𝘁 𝗩𝗜𝗣 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁; Hema Malini 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵 | Actress & MP had to face an ugly situation while voting at a booth in Juhu for BMC elections. In a viral video, a senior citizen… pic.twitter.com/xBOlEzSxjW — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) January 15, 2026

While speaking to the media, Hema Malini urged citizens to step out of their homes and cast their votes. When asked about the changes she hopes to see, the actress and MP said she wants clean air, pothole-free roads, better security and overall progress in Mumbai. She further emphasised how important it is for Mumbaikars to vote in order to bring meaningful change to the city.

Besides Hema, several other celebs were seen arriving at the voting booth and practising their right. The celebes who were spotted were- JohnA braham, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Suniel Shetty, Gulzar, Ira & Junaid Khan and others.