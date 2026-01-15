 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Scolded By Elderly Voter Over Delay At Polling Centre; 'Nobody Is Accountable'- Watch VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Scolded By Elderly Voter Over Delay At Polling Centre; 'Nobody Is Accountable'- Watch VIDEO

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Scolded By Elderly Voter Over Delay At Polling Centre; 'Nobody Is Accountable'- Watch VIDEO

Several voters faced long delays and inconvenience during the BMC Elections 2026, leading to an angry voter confronting actress and MP Hema Malini outside a polling booth. The voter criticised the lack of accountability and alleged preferential treatment.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Hema Malini | X/Mumbai News

Several voters faced difficulties at the polling center during the BMC Elections 2026, with reports of long delays and significant inconvenience. Frustrated by the situation, one voter reportedly confronted actress and MP Hema Malini. The incident visibly left her shaken, as she was criticized over allegations of receiving preferential treatment.

As Hema Malini stepped out of the voting booth and began interacting with the media, a Mumbai voter approached her and expressed his anger over the situation at the polling centre. The man claimed that he had arrived to vote at around 7.30 am but did not get a chance to cast his vote until 9.30 am.

"There is chaos for the first time," the voter said while addressing Hema. As she assured him that his concerns would be conveyed, he added, "Nobody is answerable. Nobody is accountable." Visibly shaken by the backlash, Hema asked a member of her team to step in. The voter continued to call her out, stating that despite being a BJP worker, she was unable to ensure better arrangements for voters.BMC Elections 2026 polling began from 7:30 am onwards on Thursday, January 15 and will continue until 5:30 pm the same day. Voting is being held in a single phase across all wards. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on Friday, January 16, 2026.

While speaking to the media, Hema Malini urged citizens to step out of their homes and cast their votes. When asked about the changes she hopes to see, the actress and MP said she wants clean air, pothole-free roads, better security and overall progress in Mumbai. She further emphasised how important it is for Mumbaikars to vote in order to bring meaningful change to the city.

FPJ Shorts
'There Will Be Lawlessness': SC Issues Notice To West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Stays Proceedings Against ED Officials In I-PAC Raids Case
'There Will Be Lawlessness': SC Issues Notice To West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Stays Proceedings Against ED Officials In I-PAC Raids Case
'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video
'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video
No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 29.96% Voter Turnout Recorded By 1:30 PM As Polling Continues Steadily Across City

Besides Hema, several other celebs were seen arriving at the voting booth and practising their right. The celebes who were spotted were- JohnA braham, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Suniel Shetty, Gulzar, Ira & Junaid Khan and others. BMC Elections 2026 polling began from 7:30 am onwards on Thursday, January 15, and will continue until 5:30 pm the same day. Voting is being held in a single phase across all wards. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
No Tail To Tell OTT Release Date: A Deep Dive Into Kim Hye-yoon And Lomon Latest K-Drama
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Scolded By Elderly Voter Over Delay At Polling Centre;...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Scolded By Elderly Voter Over Delay At Polling Centre;...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Tamannaah Bhatia Arrives At Bandra Voting Booth With Parents; Manish...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Tamannaah Bhatia Arrives At Bandra Voting Booth With Parents; Manish...
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Review: In The Cathedral Of Chaos, Ralph Fiennes Shines
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Review: In The Cathedral Of Chaos, Ralph Fiennes Shines
Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures
Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures