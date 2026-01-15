Bollywood Celebrities Turn Out In Large Numbers To Vote In BMC Elections | VIDEO

Bollywood Celebrities Turn Out In Large Numbers To Vote In BMC Elections |

Several Bollywood celebrities stepped out on Thursday to cast their votes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, underscoring the importance of civic responsibility and active participation in democracy. After voting, many stars appealed to citizens to exercise their franchise and play a role in shaping Mumbai’s future.

Stars at Polling Booths

Celebrities were seen arriving at polling booths across the city, patiently standing in queues and proudly displaying their inked fingers. Photos and videos of their voting moments flooded social media, reflecting strong celebrity engagement in the local civic elections and encouraging fans to follow suit.

Notable Voters List

Among those who cast their votes were Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Twinkle Khanna, Nana Patekar, Hema Malini, Rajat Kapoor, poet-lyricist Gulzar, musician Vishal Dadlani, producer Boney Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Sanya Malhotra, Divya Dutta, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rakesh Roshan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with several other prominent personalities.

Other Voters Spotted

Junaid Khan and film producer Kiran Rao were also spotted casting their votes. Singer Anup Jalota proudly showed his inked finger while veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was seen at a polling booth. John Abraham, accompanied by his parents, also exercised his right to vote.

Aamir Praises Polling Arrangements

Speaking to the media after voting, Aamir Khan praised the civic body for its arrangements. “The municipality has made very good arrangements. I would urge everyone to come and cast their valuable vote. Water facilities and other necessities have been well taken care of,” he said.

Salman Khan’s Brief Visit

Salman Khan arrived at the polling centre during the later hours of voting. He did not interact with the media and left soon after casting his vote. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was not seen at any polling booth during the day.

Ranbir Stresses Civic Voting

Actor Ranbir Kapoor highlighted the importance of voting for civic development. “If you feel the city lacks proper infrastructure, then voting is essential. The BMC has made good arrangements at polling centres,” he said.

Akshay Kumar on Voting Power

After voting, Akshay Kumar briefly interacted with reporters, saying, "Voting gives you a sense of control and power. It allows you to decide your own story. I vote in every election according to my conscience.”

Helping Citizens After Voting

In a notable moment, after casting his vote, Akshay Kumar was approached by a young woman seeking help regarding an issue related to Karjat. The actor patiently listened to her concerns and asked his team to note the details and share the appropriate contacts, ensuring the matter was handled calmly.

Also Watch:

Vishal Dadlani Concerned About Turnout

Musician Vishal Dadlani, after voting, expressed concern over low voter turnout. “An election is extremely important for democracy. What pains me is the lack of public presence. Every Indian should feel responsible. Clean air, clean water, and basic necessities must be prioritised,” he said.

Celebrities Urge Voting Rights

Several celebrities arrived early in the day and repeatedly appealed to Mumbaikars to use their voting rights for the betterment of the city, stressing that active participation is key to strengthening democracy.

Other Public Figures Voting

Several other film personalities and public figures were also seen at polling booths during the day. If any names have been inadvertently missed, they will be added.

