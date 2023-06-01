Scoop actor Karishma Tanna says people thought she was pregnant because of THIS reason | Photo via Instagram

After over two decades of being "stereotyped as a TV actor", Karishma Tanna will be seen playing the lead role in 'Scoop', the Hansal Mehta-directed series which will see her transform into a layered character of a journalist. Tanna is set to essay the role of Jagruti Pathak, a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival's murder in the upcoming series.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Karishma was asked about the weirdest scoop she had read about herself, to which she said, “That I am pregnant. I was just outside a restaurant and I just touched my belly because I had eaten a lot. Media was like ‘I think she is pregnant because she is rubbing her belly’. Please have some life. I was shocked, I just touched my belly and rubbed it once. This is the weirdest scoop.”

Netflix India's ‘Scoop’ marks Tanna's first project as a protagonist. She made her acting debut with the popular soap opera ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in which she played the effervescent Indu, one of the second-generation members of the Virani family. ‘Naagin 3’, Rajkumari Hirani's film ‘Sanju’, and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ on which she emerged winner include her other credits.

‘Scoop’, set to premiere on Netflix on June 2, is inspired by former journalist Jigna Vora's biographical book "Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison". The series is co-created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the scriptwriter of ‘Thappad’.

The story of ‘Scoop’, billed as a human drama, is penned by Waikul and Mirat Trivedi.

The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It is produced by Matchbox Shots, Sarita Patil and Dikssha Jyote Routray.