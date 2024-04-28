VIDEO: Pap Abuses, Yells Bh*****d While Clicking Ranbir Kapoor's Photos - Ramayan Actor's Reaction Goes Viral

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor encountered a rather awkward situation on Saturday after a photographer was heard abusing and hurling expletives while clicking his pictures at an event in Surat. The actor was visibly irked as the pap abused in public with fans and other members associated with the event around.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Ranbir can be seen speaking to the host of the event after posing on the red carpet while the paparazzi scrambled around to get good pictures and videos of the actor.

And as the actor began walking away from the dais, a photographer was heard abusing and shouting, "Chalo na bh*****d," which did not go down well with him. In the video, Ranbir can be seen quickly turning towards the pap and looking visibly irked while asking, "Kya ho raha hai?," before quickly exiting the spot.

Netizens also expressed shock over the pap's language in public, and a user commented, "What kinda language these paparazzi use. Even Ranbir is shocked", while another wrote, "The standard of Indian media. How embarrassing".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has kickstarted the shoot for his upcoming film Ramayan, a three-part magnum opus by Nitesh Tiwari. Whlile the actor will essay the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will mark her Bollywood debut and play Mata Sita.

If reports are to be believed, KGF star Yash will be seen playing Ravan, while Sunny Deol has been approached to play Lord Hanuman. Ravi Dubey has been signed to play the character of Laxman.

Besides Ramayan, Ranbir also has Animal Park, Brahmastra 2 and 3, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in the pipeline.