 VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor SLIPS On Stairs, Averts Injury As He Exits Surat Event
Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor averted a major mishap on Saturday while he was seen exiting a promotional event in Surat. The actor slipped and almost tripped while leaving with his team members and the guards and waving at the fans who went berserk seeing the actor in their city.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which the actor can be seen looking dashing in a black kurta and pyjama as he attended the Kalyan Jewellers event in Surat. However, as he left the store, he slipped down multiple stairs and almost tripped, however, he quickly regained his balance and averted a major injury.

He was also seen turning to look at the stairs where he slipped and warning others to be careful.

Before making an exit, Ranbir also posed for the paps and shook hands with his fans who were ecstatic to catch one glimpse of the actor.

article-image

On the work front, Ranbir is set to essay the role of Lord Ram in his next, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, alongside Sai Pallavi, who will be seen playing Sita in it.The shoot of the film has already begun and recently, photos of the two in their Lord Ram and Mata Sita looks went viral on the internet.

While the film has not been officially announced yet, it is expected to release by the end of this year or earlier next year.

Ranbir also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, Brahmastra 2 and 3, and Animal Park in his kitty.

