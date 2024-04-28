 'Won't Watch Ramayana': Netizens UPSET As Sai Pallavi's Old Video Comparing Kashmiri Pandit Exodus To Cow Vigilantism Goes Viral
Sai Pallavi will be starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image

South actress Sai Pallavi is currently the talk of the town ever since the first look of her upcoming film, Ramayana, was leaked online, in which Ranbir Kapoor was also seen. Amid this, an old video of the actress is doing the rounds, where she compared the Kashmiri Pandit exodus to cow vigilantism.

In an interview with Great Andhra, Sai said, "I grew up in a neutral environment. I have heard about the left-wing and right-wing. But, I cannot say who is right and who is wrong. The film, The Kashmir Files, shows how Kashmiri Pandits were killed. Recently, there was an incident of a person being killed for carrying a cow because he was suspected to be a Muslim. After killing the person, the attackers raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Where is the difference between what happened in Kashmir and what happened recently?"

Check out the viral video:

Soon after the video went viral, several angry fans reacted to it and said that they will not watch her film, Ramayana. "I am not watching her movies even if Yash is producing & acting in it," a user said. While another added, "Na shakal na akal."

"Adipurush ki tarah boycott karenge," commented a netizen.

Take a look at the reactions:

However, later, she issued a statement on Instagram regarding the controversy and said that she would be thinking twice before speaking henceforth as her words may be misinterpreted.

Meanwhile, Ramayana also stars Yash, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil, among others.

