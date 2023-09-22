Sai Pallavi SLAMS Reports Of Her 'Secret Wedding' With Director Rajkumar: 'To Cause Discomfort Like This Is Purely Vile'

Actress Sai Pallavi has slammed reports of her 'secret wedding' with filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy. A day after her photo with the director went viral, Sai took to her official X account to clarify that the said photo is from a puja ceremony.

In the said picture, Sai and Rajkumar are seen with huge red garlands around their neck. Soon after the picture surfaced, netizens claimed that the actress secretly got hitched to the director.

Reacting to the same, Sai wrote, "Honestly, I don’t care for Rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions."

The actress further wrote, "When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The photo was clicked during the puja of Rajkumar and Sivakarthikeyan's film, which is tentatively titled SK 21. It was edited and cropped in a way to make fans believe that Sai and Rajkumar tied the knot in a traditional ceremony. The full photo shows Rajkumar holding a clapperboard.

The photo was shared by Rajkumar in May 2023 to wish Sai on her birthday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai announced on September 20 that she is all set to reunite with Naga Chaitanya for a film. The movie said to be based on real-life incidents. It will be directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

According to several media reports, Sai will also be seen as Sita Maa in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. She has reportedly replaced Alia Bhatt. While Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, KGF star Yash will be seen in Ravana. However, neither Tiwari nor Pallavi has commented on the report yet.