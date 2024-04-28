'It's All About A Reel': Abhinav Shukla SLAMS Raghav Juyal For 'Angry' Video Asking Tourists To Not Pollute Dehradun Tourist Spots

Actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal recently took to his social media handle to reprimand people littering at the pristine tourist spots of Dehradun, and while a lot of people spoke in his support, the video did not go down well with actor Abhinav Shukla, who took a dig at the video and indirectly called it a publicity stunt.

It all began after Raghav shared a video on Saturday from Dehradun trip in which he was seen taking a swim at a beautiful waterfall. in the video, he pointed at a plastic bottle in his hand and lashed out at tourists for littering the spot with plastic waste and other garbage.

"Aapko swag se swagat karna hai na toh apne ghar pe kijiye, yaha pe aa ke mat kijiye," he can be heard saying in the video, and he captioned it, "Broken beer bottles, plastic bottles, we need pollution police in Dehradun now it’s enough."

Not just fans, but celebs like Vishal Dadlani and Twinkle Khanna also lauded Raghav for spreading awareness, however, Abhinav Shukla seemed to have a different opinion.

After a paparazzo account shared Raghav's video, Abhinav, who claims to be an environmentalist as well, commented that the entire rant was only for one viral video.

"He explores hidden places with his Outdoor Adventure Organisers (commercial) friends/ partners.. then makes a fancy REEL ..revealing pristine locations to public then he expects that public wont come with those Outdoor Adventure Organisers," he commented.

He went on to say, "Once 3-4 companies get a whiff the place gets polluted which is inevitable (lack of self discipline of public). Once place gets polluted he gets to make another REEL angry and livid so that public can appreciate his concern! 😝😝Its all about a REEL."

A few netizens seemed to agree with Abhinav's comment, while others defended Raghav and stated that he was only trying to make people aware through social media.

This is not the first time that Abhinav has called out a celebrity for activities related to the environment. In 2023, the actor had called out Vidyut Jammwal for setting fire close to a tree while camping in the forest.