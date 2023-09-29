Abhinav Shukla's Befitting Reply To Trolls Claiming He Does NOT Support Rubina Dilaik: 'There Is So Much I Do...'

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Abhinav Shukla gave befitting replies to trolls who claimed he does not support his actress-wife Rubina Dilaik. Abhinav, who usually refrains from reacting to the trolls on social media, on Thursday decided to answer some of the most asked questions by haters.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Abhinav gave an epic reply to troll who asked why he doesn't shares pictures and videos with Rubina.

He wrote, "My support for her starts at home, at basic ground level... there is so much I do and it is all sacred that I cant put it public domain. Its for me and her to understand and relish. That’s how it will be, love and care is not meant to be flashed much on social media."

Abhinav also slammed a troll who asked why he doesn't work. The actor said he has a few 'important' projects lined up, however, he cannot disclose them.

"Well, I am on few important things, again they can't be disclosed. But yes when the time is right, they will be announced. But having said that I agree I am not a workaholic.. there are days just want to camp next to a river or lake and just stare at the sky and forest! Doing nothing substantial. That’s not gonna change! Sorry."

Take a look at Abhinav's post here:

Rubina and Abhinav participated in 'Bigg Boss 14' together. The actress has been a part of several daily soaps including 'Chhoti Bahu' and 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She marked her Bollywood debut with the film 'Ardh', co-starring Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

On the other hand, Abhinav has acted in shows like 'Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi', as well as 'Chotti Bahu'. He has been away from the small screens.

The couple is set to welcome their first child together. Earlier this month, they announced pregnancy in an adorable post on Instagram.