Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Announce Pregnancy After 5 Years Of Marriage: 'Welcoming Little Traveller Soon' (PHOTOS)

One of the most loved couples on television, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, are now all set to embrace parenthood. On Saturday, the couple announced that they were set to welcome their first child, five years after their wedding. Along with the announcement, they also shared a photo in which Rubina can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

In the photo, Rubina and Abhinav can be seen posing on a yacht with Abhinav cradling the actress' baby bump.

"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY 🧿❤️ welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!" they wrote.

Rubina-Abhinav to welcome baby next year?

A few days ago, fans had spotted Rubina's baby bump after she had poster a picture of herself praying with her family on her birthday. Netizens flooded the comments section under the post asking if the couple was expecting their first child.

However, they remained tightlipped and did not respond to the queries.

Several reports then went viral claiming that Rubina was four months pregnant and that the couple is set to welcome their firstborn in 2024.

The couple is currently holidaying in the US and Rubina dropped some happy pictures of herself on her social media handle.

Rubina-Abhinav's marriage

Rubina and Abhinav got married in a grand ceremony in Shimla in 2018 after dating for several months. Their wedding was one of the most lavish ones in the telly town back then and it was attended by their closest friends.

However, their marriage soon hit troubled waters to the extent that they were even contemplating divorce. But to give a last shot to their marriage, the two participated in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 as a couple, and as the show ended, they came out to be stronger than ever.

Rubina had emerged to be the winner of the show, and Abhinav was lauded for being the gentleman inside the house.

Post the show, they decided to start once again with a fresh slate, and since then, they have been painting the town red with their love.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)