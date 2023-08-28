‘Baby Bump Is Obvious’: Rubina Dilaik’s Birthday Photos Once Again Spark Pregnancy Rumours

Television sensation Rubina Dilaik, renowned for her captivating roles on the small screen, has once again captivated headlines, but this time it's not for her acting prowess.

The actress known for her stints in hit TV shows Choti Bahu, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has set tongues wagging with a recent social media post that has sparked a whirlwind of speculation and excitement.

While Rubina has time and again dismissed the pregnancy rumours, her latest post has left fans buzzing with renewed curiosity.

RUBINA'S BIRTHDAY PHOTOS SPARK PREGNANCY RUMOURS

In a series of snapshots shared on her official social media handle, Rubina Dilaik is seen celebrating her birthday in the company of her beloved husband, Abhinav Shukla.

Amid the heartwarming photographs capturing their special moments, it was the initial image that ignited the fervour.

The photo showcases Rubina and Abhinav engrossed in a heartfelt prayer before a Ganesha idol. Yet, it's not the spiritual devotion that caught the eagle-eyed fans' attention; it's Rubina's pink cotton kurti that inadvertently hinted at something more – a gentle, growing baby bump.

NETIZENS SPECULATE PREGNANCY

The cryptic caption "Thank you for everything….. You my Love @ashukla09 make it Special and Special every Year ….. What A Celebration, what a Surprise and what planning @neena325 " accompanied the photo, fuelling a wave of conjectures about a potential pregnancy.

Social media exploded with enthusiastic fans connecting the dots and flooding the comments section with hearty congratulations and well-wishes.

Many couldn't help but explicitly point out the subtle but undeniable baby bump, questioning the rationale behind keeping it concealed from the prying public eye. Check out the comments made by internet users here:

In a recent statement addressing the persistent rumors, Rubina asserted, "As a public figure, I am aware that rumors and speculations keep happening. I know that I can’t do much about it, so I don’t bother myself with these things."

However, her loyal supporters are eagerly waiting to see if she has another surprise announcement up her sleeve. As fans hold their breath, it remains to be seen whether Rubina Dilaik will let the cat out of the bag and share the news they've been eagerly anticipating.

