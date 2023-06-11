Rubina Dilaik Meets With Car Accident: 'Hit My Head & Lower Back, Was In A State Of Shock'

Actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla met with a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday (June 10). The news was shared by Abhinav on social media platforms along with photos of their damaged car. The actress also shared her health update with her fans and followers.

Rubina shares health update after car accident

Both Rubina and Abhinav shared their ordeal and revealed that strict legal action has been taken against the 'reckless truck driver'.

Abhinav tweeted, "Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action ! @RubiDilaik."

On the other hand, Rubina said she hit her head and lower back and was in a state of shock after the accident.

Urging everyone to follow traffic rules, Rubina tweeted, "Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good… Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road 🙏🏼 Rules r for our own safety."

Soon after they shared the tweets, fans took to the comments section to send best wishes to the couple and prayed for their speedy recovery.

A user commented, "Please Ruby Take care of yourself 💖🤌Wishing you speedy recovery my queen."

"May God bless you 😞❤️ Please take care," another comment read.

Rubina's work front

Rubina rose to fame as Radhika Shastri in the show Chotti Bahu and Soumya Singh, a transgender woman, in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She recently made her film debut with Palash Muchhal's Ardh. The film released on an OTT platform.

The actress was also seen on the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 with choreographer Sanam Johar. After coming in the top three, she lost the trophy to eight-year-old Gunjan Sinha from Guwahati.

Previously, Rubina participated in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She also appeared in several music videos in the last few months.

