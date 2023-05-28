Telugu actor Sharwanand meets with car accident in Hyderabad days before his wedding; visuals surface

Popular actor Sharwanand, who is all set to tie the knot with Rakshitha Reddy in June 3, reportedly met with a car accident in Hyderabad on Saturday (May 27). According to several media reports, the actor did not sustain any injuries and he is doing fine.

Sharwanand’s Range Rover lost control at Film Nagar Junction in Hyderabad. Fortunately, the actor was wearing a seatbelt and he was not injured.

The actor's team also issued a clarification and stated that no one was injured and the incident resulted in nothing more than a small scratch on the vehicle.

Local residents acted quickly and they reportedly rushed the actor to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

A statement from the actor's team read, "The incident took place near Film Nagar junction where the car in which hero Sharwanand was traveling went out of control. No one was injured in this incident. Everyone is fine. The car has minor scratches. A very minor incident. No need to worry."

Sharwanand's wedding

In January 2023, the actor took his fans by surprise as he announced his engagement with a US-based techie Rakshita.

Sharwanand took to his Instagram to share pictures from his engagement ceremony and wrote, "Meet my special one, Rakshita. Taking the big step in life with this beautiful lady. Need all your blessings."

According to a report in India Today, Sharwanand and Rakshita will tie the knot in Rajasthan on June 3 in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Sharwanand's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharwanand is currently gearing up for his next with director Krishna Chaitanya. The film will star Raashii Khanna opposite him. More details about the film are yet to be announced.

Sharwanand was last seen in the films 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' and 'Kanam', both of which released in 2022.