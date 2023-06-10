TV Actress Snehal Rai Meets With Car Accident On Mumbai-Pune Highway; Threatened By Truck Driver

Television actress Snehal Rai, who recently made headlines for marrying a 21 years older politician, met with a car accident on Mumbai-Pune highway. The Ishq Ka Rang Safed actress took to her official Instagram account to share a picture of her damaged car on Saturday.

According to a report in ETimes, Snehal was travelling to Pune and while passing through Mumbai- Pune highway, a speeding truck hit her car.

Fortunately, Snehal and her driver were taken out of the car safely and they were not injured.

The report further stated that when the actress approached the owner of the truck for compensation, he not only threatened them but also denied any compensation and eloped from the accident spot.

Taking to her Instagram story, Snehal wrote, "Don't worry I am fine. Bas jab ye sab hhua toh ghabra gayi thi. Ab kuch din ke liye taxi zindabaad."

Snehal recently disclosed that she has been married to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Madhvendra Rai for almost a decade. She tied the knot at the age of 23 to the 21 year older politician.

Snehal gave birth to a baby boy soon after her marriage but she lost him due to an illness. The actress recently said in an interview that it was difficult for her to cope up with the loss.

Snehal Rai's work front

Snehal was last seen in the supernatural drama 'Vish'. The show also featured Debina Bonnerjee, Sana Makbul, and Vishal Vashishtha in pivotal roles.

She is also known for her shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Janmo Ka Bandhan, Ichhapyaari Naagin and Perfect Pati.