Rubina Dilaik Is Indeed Pregnant! Here's When She Will Welcome Her First Child With Abhinav Shukla

One of the most popular actresses in the telly world and the winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik, sparked rumours of pregnancy a few days ago, after netizens claimed that they spotted a baby bump in one of her pictures. And looks like they are not rumours after all, and the actress is actually set to welcome her first child with husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, real soon.

Rubina recently celebrated her birthday with Abhinav and in one of the photos, a tiny baby bump has been captured on camera. In other pictures, the actress has made sure to conceal the bump using props and photo angles.

And now, a portal has confirmed that the actress is pregnant and the couple might make an official announcement anytime soon.

Details about Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rubina is pregnant by four months, and thus, the newborn will come into this world only in 2024.

The report stated that the couple was very happy and excited to welcome their little bundle of joy and enjoy this new phase of their lives.

A source also told the portal that both Rubina and Abhinav want to keep the pregnancy away from limelight and enjoy it while maintaining their privacy. "In fact, staying away from the glare was one of the reasons she decided to go to the US for a long vacation," the report quoted a source.

Rubina and Abhinav's marriage

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Shimla in 2018. However, their wedding hit troubled waters and they had revealed that they were even contemplating divorce.

But to give each other one last chance, they participated in Bigg Boss 14 together in 2020, and while Rubina emerged to be the winner, Abhinav was one of the most loved contestants on the show.

Post the show, the two stated that Bigg Boss 14 helped them know each other better and they decided to start afresh, and since then, they have been going strong and are much in love.

