Parents-To-Be Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's Fun Day Out In US

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik visited an art gallery in the Unites States.
Photo Via Instagram
Flaunting her baby bump, Rubina Dilaik stunned a blue bodycon dress.
Photo Via Instagram
Parents-to-be Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla are currently enjoying their babymoon in the United States.
Photo Via Instagram
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced her pregnancy via social media on Saturday.
Photo Via Instagram
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
Photo Via Instagram
Pregnant Rubina Dilaik posed for a solo picture. "Art Galore at Getty," she captioned the post on her Instagram.
Photo Via Instagram
Rubina Dilaik can be seen setting fashion goals on her babymoon.
Photo Via Instagram
Announcing her pregnancy, Rubina wrote, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"
Photo Via Instagram