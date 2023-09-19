Parents-To-Be Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's Fun Day Out In US

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik visited an art gallery in the Unites States.

Photo Via Instagram

Flaunting her baby bump, Rubina Dilaik stunned a blue bodycon dress.

Photo Via Instagram

Parents-to-be Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla are currently enjoying their babymoon in the United States.

Photo Via Instagram

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced her pregnancy via social media on Saturday.

Photo Via Instagram

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Photo Via Instagram

Pregnant Rubina Dilaik posed for a solo picture. "Art Galore at Getty," she captioned the post on her Instagram.

Photo Via Instagram

Rubina Dilaik can be seen setting fashion goals on her babymoon.

Photo Via Instagram

Announcing her pregnancy, Rubina wrote, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

Photo Via Instagram