 'She Even Bit My Hand': Aamir Khan Says Ex-Wife Reena Dutta SLAPPED Him During Intense Labour Pain
'She Even Bit My Hand': Aamir Khan Says Ex-Wife Reena Dutta SLAPPED Him During Intense Labour Pain

'She Even Bit My Hand': Aamir Khan Says Ex-Wife Reena Dutta SLAPPED Him During Intense Labour Pain

Aamir Khan recently made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Aamir Khan recently appeared on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show for the first time ever. During the appearance, the 3 Idiots actor shared an anecdote involving his ex-wife, Reena Dutta.

He revealed that during the birth of their son, Junaid Khan, Reena experienced immense labour pain, which led to her slapping Aamir.

He said, “As a good husband, I had practiced those breathing exercises. As the labour got too intense, I tried to calm her down. But I got slapped, followed by ‘stop this nonsense.’ She was in extreme pain, she even bit my hand.”

Further, he said that later he realised what was happening around him, and he noticed what a woman goes through during childbirth.

Aamir said, "I looked at Reena's face and when she was experiencing that pain, normally we think that a person's face would contort with pain. but it is not that. When the pain is immense, the expression is of surprise. It is disbelief. A person is in denial. She could not fathom the intensity of her pain. That I noted as an actor. Later, I said this to Reena when she came home with Junaid, and she was furious! (laughs)”

Aamir was married to Reena for 16 years. They parted ways in 2002. The couple has a son, Junaid Khan and a daughter, Ira Khan.

After that, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005 and announced their separation in 2021. They continue to remain great friends and co-parents to their son, Azad.

