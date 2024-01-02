WATCH: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao Wear Nauvari Sarees At Ira Khan's Haldi Ceremony

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, is all set to get married to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3, Wednesday, and on Tuesday, the couple had their pre-wedding festivities at their house in Mumbai.

The ladkiwale were seen all decked up in total Marathi attire as they reached the venue for Ira and Nupur's haldi ceremony. Aamir Khan's first wife Reena Dutta, who is the mother of Ira, was seen wearing a green and reed traditional nauvari saree.

Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao too looked beautiful in a lilac nauvari saree. All the relatives were seen donning similar sarees for the haldi.

Later, Nupur was seen reaching the venue with his family members. He looked handsome in a red kurta and white dhoti, and the groom-to-be glowed as the paparazzi congratulated him.

Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023 after dating for several years. Their engagement bash was attended by a slew of celebs including dad Aamir, cousin Imran Khan, and others. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who happens to be a close friend of Aamir, was also present at the ceremony.

Aamir and Reena got married in April 1986 and they have two kids from the wedding -- Ira and Junaid Khan. However, in 2002, the couple announced their divorce for reasons unknown.

In 2005, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rao and and they welcomed their first son, Azad, via surrogacy in 2011. After 10 years of marriage, they announced their divorce in 2021.