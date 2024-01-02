Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta's Houses Light Up Ahead Of Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding With Nupur Shikhare

Wedding preparations have begun at the Khan household! Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3.

As the wedding festivities begin, glimpses of the preparations at Aamir and Reena's Mumbai residences have surfaced online.

On Monday evening, Aamir's household was all lit up with lights and glitters.

His first wife Reena's house was also decked up with flowers and lights.

Check out the pictures:

PRINT-109

Recently, Ira shared glimpses of her wedding festivities on her Instagram stories.

In the first video, the guests can be seen having dinner in Maharashtrian style. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was also seen having the meal.

The other picture showcased Ira with Nupur, actor Mithila Palkar and others. Ira captioned the story, "The wedding festivities have begun." Ira wore a red colour saree and she opted for a no makeup look. Nupur, on the other hand, opted for a red kurta that he teamed with a golden jacket and black pyjamas.

Notably, Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, last year, in the presence of close friends and family members.

The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming joyfully from Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Earlier in an Instagram post, Ira also announced her wedding date in the video, which is January 3, 2024. The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming joyfully from Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011.

Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.