Inside Photos Of Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare's Kelvan Ceremony Ahead Of Their Wedding 

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to longtime boyfriend and fitness enthusiast Nupur Shikhare in November 2022.
The couple, who is set to tie the knot in January 2024 kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with the Kelvan ceremony.
For those unversed, Nupur is a Maharashtrian, and this ceremony involves the bride and groom's family coming together for a hearty meal.
For the occasion, Ira wore a pink saree with a traditional Maharashtrian nath while Nupur opted for a printed kurta.
Relatives and friends of the duo are also present for the same. Here, Ira's mother Reena Dutta was seen in attendance.
Ira's friend and actress Mithila Palkar was also present for the ceremony in a traditional Maharashtrian avatar.
Ira's cousin and Made In Heaven season 2 actress Zayn Marie Khan also made it to her sister's pre-wedding festivities.