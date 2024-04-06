Kiran Rao Says Marriage Tends To 'Stifle' Women, Opens Up On Divorce With Aamir Khan: 'Wanted To Live Independently'

In 2021, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan announced their divorce after being married for 15 years. In a recent interview, the filmmaker discussed her divorce from former husband and actor. She also shared how marriage tends to 'stifle' especially woman.

Talking to Brut India, Kiran said that she and Aamir lived together for about a year before they got married for the sake of their parents. "At that time too, we knew that it's a great institution if you can function as an individual as well as a couple within that institution. I think the way you interpret marriage is important because it was for a particular purpose and this social sanction really matters to a lot of people. It matters to children.”

She continued that people don't talk enough about how marriage tends to stifle especially women as there is so much responsibility on the woman to run the house, to keep the family together.

Kiran said that she took her sweet time so she didn't have any worries about it.

"Aamir and I were very strong and continue to have a very strong relationship as two humans. We are very connected to each other; we deeply respect and love each other, so that hasn't changed, and so, therefore, I was not worried. I knew that I needed my space. I wanted to live independently, and I needed that to grow myself. I felt that it was for my own growth and Aamir acknowledged that as well and supported that… So I didn't fear a divorce," added Rao.

