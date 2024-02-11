Aamir Khan Was 'Deeply Affected' After Laal Singh Chaddha's Failure, Reveals Ex-Wife Kiran Rao: 'Was His Dream Project'

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh among others. The film was released in 2022 and was declared as a flop at the box office.

Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, who is promoting her upcoming film, Laapataa Ladies, revealed that the 3 Idiots actor was 'deeply affected.' In an interview with Zoom, Kiran Rao said, "When you put in all the effort, and it doesn't work, which is what happened with Laal Singh Chaddha. And it definitely affected Aamir quite deeply."

She said that it affected them because it was a project that had seen so many stages, it had done the Covid-19 rollercoaster. Rao said that Laal Singh Chaddha had been a dream project for Aamir and he had been working on getting the rights for the script for a decade before they made it.

Laal Singh Chaddha is currently premiering on Netflix and is getting a good response from the audience. Reacting to this, Kiran said that she is really happy about it as the film did not get as much of a chance. "But it did not work and we do have to accept the fact that the audiences did not like it or did not want to see it," she added.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaption of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.