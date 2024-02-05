Aamir Khan On Working With Kiran Rao After Divorce: 'Koi Doctor Ne Kaha Hai Ke Aap Dushman Ho Jaate Hai?'

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao parted ways in 2021 after 15 years of marriage. The couple is collaborating once again for Laapataa Ladies. In a recent interview with News 18, the 3 Idiots actor was asked about working together after divorce.

Reacting to this, Aamir gave a hilarious response and said, "Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai?" He added that he considers himself fortunate that Kiran came into his life, and their journey has been very fulfilling for him.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor added that they have created a lot together, both personally and professionally, and in the future, they will continue to move forward together.

"We are connected on a human and emotional level, and we will always be. We are like a family.” Kiran said that they enjoy working with each other. To this, Aamir joked that his ex-wife even scolds him sometimes, and that’s fun.

Aamir and Kiran first met during the shoot of Lagaan. He played the lead role, while she was an assistant director. Later, the duo tied the knot on December 28, 2005.

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta.