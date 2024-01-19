Viral Video: Nupur Shikhare In Tears As He Reads Wedding Vows To Ira, Aamir Khan Dances His Heart Out

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3, 2024. The newlyweds as well as their close friends and family members, who attended the wedding, have been giving glimpses of their fun-filled pre-wedding festivities on socials media. On Thursday (January 18), Ira also shared a dreamy video of their white wedding.

The video opens up with the groom walking towards the stage, followed by the bride walking down the aisle with Aamir and her mother Reena Dutta. It also shows the groom getting emotional while reading his wedding vows.

"Marrying you is one of the best decisions of my life," Nupur said. As the couple exchanged vows, Aamir, who sat next to Reena, was seen wiping his tears.

Other family members, including Kiran Rao and Nupur's mother also got emotional. Later, they were seen dancing their hearts out at the wedding.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, Ira wrote, “This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn’t realised we were getting married in Rivendell. (@nupur_popeye now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings). It’s difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead.”

Recently, Kiran Rao also shared several endearing photos from Ira and Nupur's destination wedding.

Kiran captioned it with, "Some outtakes from a super fun wedding. We laughed, sang, danced, hugged, posed and even chilled. A lot (with heart emoji).

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. Their wedding reception took place in Mumbai on January 13 and it was a star-studded affair.

Ira and Nupur's love story

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo got engaged in November 2022.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta. They had tied the knot in 1986, and had parted ways in 2002. However, the two still share an amicable bond with each other. In 2005, the 3 Idiots actor married Kiran Rao, but they too parted ways in 2021.