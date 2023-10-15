Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Laal Singh Chaddha's Failure Had Left Aamir Khan Devastated

Kareena Kapoor Khan is possibly in the most enterprising phase of her career. Firstly, she has been at the receiving end of rave reviews, following her OTT debut with the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. The 43-year old actress played Maya D'Souza, a single mother who would go to any lengths to safeguard her daughter. She was supported by Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma as Naren Vyas and Karan respectively.

However, in a recent interaction for the film with a leading portal, Bebo opened up on the colossal disappointment that was felt by the team of Laal Singh Chaddha. While viewers and critics largely appreciated her performance as the self-destructive Rupa D'Souza, LSC barely managed to set the cash registers ringing at the box-office when it released during the Independence Day weekend in 2022.

Read Also Kareena Kapoor Khan Introduces Her Character Jas Bhamra From The Buckingham Murders

Khan disclosed that the failure had particularly affected her co-star Aamir Khan, who was beginning to question every move and calculation gone wrong. Apparently, the 3 Idiots and Talaash co-stars had met for a recreational event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where Aamir even confessed to calibrating the fate of his friendships and working equations with his peers. The actress shares, "I told him on WhatsApp that you should not feel that we have lost, we have not lost. We have made a beautiful film and our friendship and love will not be determined by its box office success."

She further adds, "Aamir was living that character, he had become Laal."

AAMIR AND KAREENA AT THE WORK FRONT

While Khan has announced his next Sitaare Zameen Par, which will also mark the production debut of his son Junaid, he is currently helming co-production duties for ex-wife Kiran Rao's upcoming directorial Laapata Ladies. He also has his own home production Lahore, 1947, which will star Sunny Deol in the lead and will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Meanwhile, Kareena is already garnering applause for her performance as Jasmeet Bhamra in Hansal Mehta's The Buckhingam Murders, which was premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. She is also gearing up for the release of The Crew, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.