'I Am Not Managing This...': Anya Singh Reveals If The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood Season 2 Is Happening | FPJ Exclusive

Anya Singh has impressed one and all with her performance in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The actress plays the role of Aasmaan's (Lakshya) manager in the show. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Anya and spoke to her about the show, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and a lot more...

When we asked Anya if season 2 of the show is happening, the actress said, "Ask Aryan!"

When probed to confirm it, Anya said, "How can I confirm something when I don't know that it is confirmed? I genuinely believe that it deserves a second season, and I think that people have lapped it up. The show has been loved, from what I understand, is blown up. Everyone watched it, but everyone watched it and loved it and enjoyed it. So many of my friends have called and said I have laughed so much. It has been so nostalgic. So many people said that I have binged Emraan Hashmi's playlist."

"That's why I say Aryan is a very intelligent creator. So, I feel like this definitely deserves a season 2, and I want to go back to that set, so I really want it. But, it is not in my hands as much as you think I am the manager, I am not managing this (laughs)," she added.

Anya made her acting debut with YRF's Qaidi Band, but she rose to fame with the OTT series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. She has also been a part of movies and OTT shows like Velle, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Stree 2, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, and others.