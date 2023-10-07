Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins Filming For Singham Again In Hyderabad, Shares Behind-The-Scenes PHOTO From Sets | Photo Via Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Jaane Jaan, which premiered on Netflix. It also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead. The actress has now kicked off the shooting of her much-awaited film, Singham Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Just a while back, the Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets. She wrote, "Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favourite directors..This is my fourth film with him…and ofcourse not the last …Ready Steady Go…@itsrohitshetty."

Check it out:

Recently, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to begin Singham Again's shooting in Hyderabad. She also shared a photograph on her Instagram story and wrote, “Enroute Ramoji filmcity face…iykyk..ok bye.”

Kareena was a part of Singham Returns with Ajay Devgn, which was released in 2014. In it, the actress played the role of Avni Kamat, Bajirao Singham's love interest.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's cop universe consists of three franchises: Ajay's Singham, Ranveer's Simmba, and Akshay's Sooryavanshi.

Singham Again will also feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are also set to be part of the film, and they will reprise their roles as Sangram Simmba Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi, respectively.

