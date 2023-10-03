Imtiaz Ali Denies Sequel Of Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jab We Met: 'Nobody Asked Me...' | Photo Via Instagram

A few days ago, there were reports doing the rounds on the internet that Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's hit film, Jab We Met, was getting a sequel. Now, reacting to this, the director of Jab We Met, Imtiaz Ali, denied the rumours and told News 18, “No, it’s not happening."

The filmmaker added, “I don’t have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. I’ve heard of these and read these reports and articles. Nobody asked me before publishing them, so I don’t know what to say. But let’s see what happens.” Meanwhile, Jab We Met also starred Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh in supporting roles.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Jab We Met was re-released in theaters. A few months ago, a fan asked Shahid on X, 'I've noticed that you and Imtiaz Ali have been interacting a lot recently! Is there any project in the works?' Replying to this, the Kabir Singh actor said, 'Smart boy'.

Earlier this year, Shahid talked about the film's sequel during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan and said, "So if there is a script that demands a sequel and I feel it is the kind of script that you read and say, 'Man, this will be better than the original; this can match up to the original,' I would do it. But if I feel it's not and I'm just trying to use the brand value of the original thing to do, then I feel that 'why are you doing it? Don't do it."

