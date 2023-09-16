 Exes Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor To Reunite For Jab We Met 2?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentExes Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor To Reunite For Jab We Met 2?

Exes Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor To Reunite For Jab We Met 2?

Jab We Met was released in 2007.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Exes Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor To Reunite For Jab We Met 2? | Photo Via Instagram

Released in 2007, Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, continues to be one of the most loved films to date. The film also featured Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh in supporting roles.

Now, as per a report in Times Now, the Jab We sequel has been confirmed. Raj Mehta, the owner of Ashtavinayak, will produce the film under the Gandhar Films banner. Imtiaz Ali, who directed the first film, will direct the sequel too. However, it is not yet confirmed if Kareena and Shahid will reprise their roles in the sequel as Geet and Aditya, respectively.

Read Also
Karan Johar refers to Shahid Kapoor as Kareena's 'ex-husband' on 'Koffee With Karan 7'
article-image

Earlier this year, Jab We Met was re-released in theatres after 16 years on Valentine's Day. Shahid also talked about the film's sequel during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. The Kabir Singh actor said that it depends on the quality of the script.

"So if there is a script that demands a sequel and I feel it is the kind of script that you read and say, 'Man, this will be better than the original; this can match up to the original,' I would do it. But if I feel it's not and I'm just trying to use the brand value of the original thing to do, then I feel that 'why are you doing it? Don't do it," said Kapoor.

Read Also
'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho': Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool At Paps After Attending Brother Ruhaan's Wedding Bash...
article-image

On the work front, Kareena will star next in Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders. Shahid, on the other hand, has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon.

Read Also
Jaane Jaan Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills The Beans On Her Hollywood Plans
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajay Devgn Begins Filming For Singham Again With Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar Says 'Missing From The...

Ajay Devgn Begins Filming For Singham Again With Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar Says 'Missing From The...

Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Extended Version From Jawan: 'Let Daddy Show How...

Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Extended Version From Jawan: 'Let Daddy Show How...

Exes Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor To Reunite For Jab We Met 2?

Exes Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor To Reunite For Jab We Met 2?

WATCH: Sophie Turner Locks Lips With Frank Dillane While Filming For Joan Amid Divorce From Joe...

WATCH: Sophie Turner Locks Lips With Frank Dillane While Filming For Joan Amid Divorce From Joe...

TIFF 2023: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill & Others At Thank You For Coming Premiere

TIFF 2023: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill & Others At Thank You For Coming Premiere