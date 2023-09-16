Exes Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor To Reunite For Jab We Met 2? | Photo Via Instagram

Released in 2007, Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, continues to be one of the most loved films to date. The film also featured Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh in supporting roles.

Now, as per a report in Times Now, the Jab We sequel has been confirmed. Raj Mehta, the owner of Ashtavinayak, will produce the film under the Gandhar Films banner. Imtiaz Ali, who directed the first film, will direct the sequel too. However, it is not yet confirmed if Kareena and Shahid will reprise their roles in the sequel as Geet and Aditya, respectively.

Earlier this year, Jab We Met was re-released in theatres after 16 years on Valentine's Day. Shahid also talked about the film's sequel during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. The Kabir Singh actor said that it depends on the quality of the script.

"So if there is a script that demands a sequel and I feel it is the kind of script that you read and say, 'Man, this will be better than the original; this can match up to the original,' I would do it. But if I feel it's not and I'm just trying to use the brand value of the original thing to do, then I feel that 'why are you doing it? Don't do it," said Kapoor.

On the work front, Kareena will star next in Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders. Shahid, on the other hand, has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon.

