Jaane Jaan Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills The Beans On Her Hollywood Plans

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to mark her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, where she plays Maya D'Souza. The film is based on author Keigo Hagashino’s bestselling novel The Devotion Suspect X. The film is set to premiere on actress’s birthday on September 21, 2023. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

Excerpts:

How it feels to see your OTT debut finally nearing to it release?

This film has been with Sujoy for ten years but when he couldn’t put the cast together, he put this film to the back burner. I am happy that everything has fallen in place. I always wanted to do a thriller with Sujoy as he did a good job in Kahani. This was a perfect thriller with the right mood for us.

What have you taken back from working with Sujoy and the team?

They were very prepared. They come from different kinds of schools. We did readings of the script. I think, we were all prepared for shooting on the set. Sujoy is a demanding director, he wants everybody to know everything. When you watch this thriller, you will feel it’s a film where everybody needs to be there solidly. We shot the film in Kalimpong.

Being a mother of two kids in real life, did it help playing this reel character of a mother well?

I am sure. I have played a mother before even in Ra One. I don’t really connect my personal life to my work, it's very different. Yes, maybe picking on some real motherly act happens; there is no conscious effort to pick up anything that I do as a real mom. Subconsciously it may come into play.

Saif always encourages you, with this debut on OTT space, do you credit him?

Saif has always been encouraging me to do different things. I also want to tap into a different side of myself.

How can you be sugary all the time or is it in you because of the Kapoor genes?

We enjoy doing our job so much, especially performing in front of the camera more than anything else. It feels exhilarating and we derive contentment and happiness.

Tell us something about your maiden production?

I have made a small film which will be released at the British Film Festival, it’s actually in English. It’s just a small attempt to try different kinds of cinema. Not commercial though, It’s a Hansal Mehta film. It’s a cinema that I also want to explore.

Do you have aspirations to venture into Hollywood?

There are no temptations as I am very busy doing stuff here. Also, I am a mother of two, therefore, I have to give them time. They are too young now.

