Kareena Kapoor Khan Says 'No One' Can Play Poo From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Better Than Her | Photo Via Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham holds a different fan following as she played the iconic character Pooja, aka Poo. Directed by Karan Johar, the film was released in 2001. Now, the actress talked about her ideal choice for Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Talking to the Indian Express, the Jab We Met actress said, "No one. No one can do Poo better. So me again. Do we really have to recast this iconic movie? I don’t think anyone can match up to those characters."

The family drama came with a great ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

The actress, who made her cinema debut with Refugee, has been a part of many movies like Chameli, Jab We Met, Omkara, 3 Idiots, Veere Di Wedding, Bodyguard, and many others.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also featured Aamir Khan alongside Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Next, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, Jaane Jaan, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. It is based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X, and it will be released on Kareena's birthday, September 21, 2023.

