 Kareena Kapoor Khan Says 'No One' Can Play Poo From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Better Than Her
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKareena Kapoor Khan Says 'No One' Can Play Poo From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Better Than Her

Kareena Kapoor Khan Says 'No One' Can Play Poo From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Better Than Her

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Jaane Jaan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Kareena Kapoor Khan Says 'No One' Can Play Poo From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Better Than Her | Photo Via Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham holds a different fan following as she played the iconic character Pooja, aka Poo. Directed by Karan Johar, the film was released in 2001. Now, the actress talked about her ideal choice for Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Talking to the Indian Express, the Jab We Met actress said, "No one. No one can do Poo better. So me again. Do we really have to recast this iconic movie? I don’t think anyone can match up to those characters." 

Read Also
Kareena Kapoor's Savage Response To 10-Year Age Gap With Saif Ali Khan: 'He Should Be Worried'
article-image
Read Also
9 Similarities Between Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani & Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
article-image

The family drama came with a great ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead. 

The actress, who made her cinema debut with Refugee, has been a part of many movies like Chameli, Jab We Met, Omkara, 3 Idiots, Veere Di Wedding, Bodyguard, and many others.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also featured Aamir Khan alongside Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Next, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, Jaane Jaan, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. It is based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X, and it will be released on Kareena's birthday, September 21, 2023.

Read Also
Sujoy Ghosh Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Said He Doesn't Have 'Aukat' To Release Jaane Jaan In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kareena Kapoor Khan Says 'No One' Can Play Poo From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Better Than Her

Kareena Kapoor Khan Says 'No One' Can Play Poo From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Better Than Her

Here's How Pooja Bhatt REACTED To Claims Of Alia Bhatt Being Her Daughter

Here's How Pooja Bhatt REACTED To Claims Of Alia Bhatt Being Her Daughter

Priyamani Drops MAJOR Hint About Jawan 2: 'You Might Get To Know The Back Story Of...'

Priyamani Drops MAJOR Hint About Jawan 2: 'You Might Get To Know The Back Story Of...'

Nana Patekar On NOT Being A Part Of Welcome 3: 'Unko Lagta Hai Hum Purane Ho Gaye' (WATCH)

Nana Patekar On NOT Being A Part Of Welcome 3: 'Unko Lagta Hai Hum Purane Ho Gaye' (WATCH)

Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie's Lunch Date In California

Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie's Lunch Date In California