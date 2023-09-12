Kareena Kapoor's Savage Response To 10-Year Age Gap With Saif Ali Khan: 'He Should Be Worried'

One of the most loved couples in tinsel town, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been going strong even after 11 years of marriage, and the two are proud parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. While they are loved by fans today, back in 2012, when they had tied the knot, several questions were raised about their relationship.

Bebo and Saif have an age difference of 10 years and theirs is also an interfaith marriage. Fans also raised eyebrows when Kareena decided to get married at the peak of her career, at a time when lead actresses were apprehensive of doing so.

During a recent chat, Kareena shared how it never mattered to her or Saif that they had a huge age gap or that they belonged to different religions.

Kareena on age gap with Saif

Bebo stated that for them, the most important thing in the relationship is to have fun. "We like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn’t even a point of discussion," she averred.

Bebo also finally reacted to the people who troll them for their age gap.

Stating that age does not matter, she gushed, "When has age ever matter, he is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger, he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53."

Kareena and Saif got married in a grand ceremony in 2012. Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh for 13 years, before they parted ways in 2004.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming films

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Jaane Jaan. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, marks her OTT debut.

It is scheduled to start streaming online from September 21. The crime thriller also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Besides, Kareena's The Buckingham Murders, which has been helmed by Hansal Mehta, is set to premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.

