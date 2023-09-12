Watch: Kareena Kapoor Reveals How She Would Talk About Same Sex Marriages With Her Kids

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy with the promotions of her OTT debut film Jaane Jaan, recently spoke about love and said that it doesn't come in any particular gender. During one of her latest interviews, the actress revealed how she would teach her son about homosexuality and same sex relationships.

In a video shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram from the interview, Kareena is asked, "How would you tell your child why Uncle Jack is married to a man?"

Kareena was quick to reply, "Because he loves him. Love doesn't come in any particular gender or size of form. We can't try to just put it in the fact that Amma has to love Abba." The 42-year-old actress added, "Jack can love John and Trisha can love Prisha. That's just the way it is and he has to know that love has no boundaries."

Check out the video here:

Kareena had also opened up about the LGBTQ community in one of her interviews in 2021. She had reportedly stated that she will ensure she talks about the LGBTQ community with her sons Taimur and Jeh.

The actress strongly believes that she wants to teach her sons that everyone is the same and even calling them (those from the LGBTQ community) 'different' is something she doesn't like.

"We are one. That's the whole idea. Why are people even saying that 'this is different'? No. We're all the same with our hearts, lungs, and liver so why are we seeing them in any other way? That's the way I think and that's the way I'll always bring up my boys to think also," Kareena told Filmfare a couple of years back.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 21. She will also be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

