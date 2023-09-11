 Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Having A 'Traumatic Time' Over Trolling On Son Taimur's Name
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur was born in 2016.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
article-image

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's first child was born on December 20, 2016, in Mumbai. After the couple announced their child's name, they were trolled, and many internet users believed that Taimur's name was inspired by a Turkic conqueror, Timur, who invaded Delhi in 1398.

Now, the actress told the Indian Express that Taimur means ‘iron man’, and that she liked the sound of that. Kareena revealed that Taimur was actually the name of Saif’s first childhood friend.

"When we came up with the name, Saif actually said, He grew up with a neighbour friend, and he always really liked his name, and his name was Taimur, so he said, ‘You know, if I have a son, he was my first friend. I’d like to name him Taimur’, and that’s exactly how Taimur was named because he was Saif’s first friend when he was living in town here," she said.

article-image

Further, Kareena said that the name was not in reference to any historical figure. The actress said that she was in a bit of 'shock' when the trolling started, but she and her husband decided to stay silent about it, and eventually, the trolling died down.  

Calling it a 'traumatic time', Kareena said that it was very difficult for her and Saif, but they handled it with a lot of dignity because they never actually spoke or said anything about the trolling. She said that they believed in what they did, and they believed in giving their child a beautiful name.

article-image
article-image

