Taimur's adorable moments with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 19, 2022

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turns 6 on December 20

Taimur has gained insane popularity, courtesy to his cute looks and antics. He has paps trailing around him whenever he steps out

On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his adorable moments with Saif and Kareena

Kareena is a doting mom, who shares a cool bond with both her sons

The actress twinning with Taimur before attending a Rolling Stones concert in London

Kareena pouts for a selfie amid shoot as Taimur looks disinterested

Bebo had shared this picture on her official Instagram account

Saif used to often give Taimur piggyback rides

Saif and Kareena posing with their sons for a perfect family picture

Taimur's holiday picture with dad Saif from Maldives

In this snap, the star kid can be seen having a gala time with his mother while taking cooking lessons from a chef

Taimur enjoys playing football with Saif in this throwback picture

