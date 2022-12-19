Taimur's adorable moments with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 19, 2022
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turns 6 on December 20
Taimur has gained insane popularity, courtesy to his cute looks and antics. He has paps trailing around him whenever he steps out
On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his adorable moments with Saif and Kareena
Kareena is a doting mom, who shares a cool bond with both her sons
The actress twinning with Taimur before attending a Rolling Stones concert in London
Kareena pouts for a selfie amid shoot as Taimur looks disinterested
Bebo had shared this picture on her official Instagram account
Saif used to often give Taimur piggyback rides
Saif and Kareena posing with their sons for a perfect family picture
Taimur's holiday picture with dad Saif from Maldives
In this snap, the star kid can be seen having a gala time with his mother while taking cooking lessons from a chef
Taimur enjoys playing football with Saif in this throwback picture
Thanks For Reading!