FPJ Year Ender: Bollywood newsmakers of 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 19, 2022
The year 2022 saw Bollywood return to its glory after a two-year long pandemic-induced lull. The showbiz managed to stay in news for various reasons -- good, bad and ugly -- throughout the year. Here's a look at the biggest newsmakers of 2022
Deepika Padukone represented Indian on a global stage as she became the first Indian to unveil the official trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals
Nora Fatehi also became the first Indian to perform at a FIFA World Cup as she set the stage on fire during both the opening and closing ceremony of the tournament
It was indeed the year of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, both professionally and personally. While on the film front, their 'Brahmastra' became one of the highest grossers of the year, on the personal front, the couple got married in April, announced pregnancy in June and welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor, in November
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was all over the news for his film 'The Kashmir Files' that became a centre of major controversies this year. From being accused of spreading hatred to Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid calling it 'vulgar' at IFFI 2022, the film grabbed eyeballs not only in India, but across the globe
Ranveer Singh was all over the news after his nude photoshoot courted controversy to the extent that an FIR was registered against him for public obscenity
Sushmita Sen's name was splashed all over news after IPL founder Lalit Modi announced that the two were in a relationship
Kartik Aaryan was the most-talked-about celeb this year as his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' took the otherwise-dull box office by storm and earned close to Rs 300 crore worldwide
Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines after she announced that she has been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, myositis
Rumours of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas dating went viral this year. However, the actress debunked the rumours stating that there's "neither pyaar nor PR" between the 'Adipurush' co-stars and that the reports were baseless
Jacqueline Fernandez hit the news this year after her relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar came out in the open. Her name has also been embroiled in the Rs 200 crore fraud case and the actress has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate a number of times
