FPJ Year Ender: Highly-anticipated Bollywood movies to watch in 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 16, 2022
After a sabbatical of 4 years, SRK is ready to set the big screens on fire with Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will release on January 25
Superhit Jodi of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be back on screens with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It also marks Karan Johar's return as a director after 6 years
Salman Khan is all set to return with the spy drama Tiger 3. Produced under the Yash Raj Production banner, the film also stars Katrina Kaif
Directed by Atlee, SRK's Jawan will release on June 2. In June, the actor shared the poster revealing his first look which created quite a buzz
Shah Rukh is all set to treat his fans with not just one, but three releases in 2023. With Dunki, the actor marks his first collaboration with Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar will release during Holi 2023. The film brings Ranbir back to the romantic-comedy genre after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Salman Khan's family drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also have a 2023 release. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh and Jassie Gill
Akshay Kumar is ready to kickstart the year with Selfiee along with Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on February 24
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada will release on February 10. It also stars Kriti Sanon
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 2023
Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, will also see playing the character of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film is based on the emergency period in India between 1975-1977 announced by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
