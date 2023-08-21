Kareena Kapoor Khan To Collaborate With Alia Bhatt On A Film? Actress Says 'It's More About...' | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday opened up on working with Alia Bhatt, saying that she will work if there is a great script.

Kareena was present in the national capital for an event. She was wearing an emerald green-coloured kaftan-style satin dress with a multicoloured belt, and she paired it with beige heels. She opted for neutral makeup, nude lips, straight hair, and golden earrings.

Talking to media persons, Kareena spoke about working with her sister-in-law, Alia. Recently, Alia shared fun pictures with the 'Jab We Met' fame actress and captioned them as: "Can someone please cast us in a film together" Alia is married to Kareena's cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking on the same, Kareena said, "There are so many great directors out there, whoever has a great script. I think nowadays it's more about the content and script, so I think anyone who has a great script."

Kareena also spoke about 'Gadar 2', saying that she hasn't watched the film yet. "I am very happy for the entire cast who worked so hard in 'Gadar 2'. I am a huge fan of the first part of 'Gadar'. I haven't had the opportunity to see the movie, but I would definitely love to see it and bring back all the memories that the first part had. So congratulations to everyone who is a part of the film," she added.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen as Rupa in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. She next has 'The Devotion of Suspect X', 'The Buckingham Murders', and 'The Crew' in the pipeline.

Read Also Kareena Kapoor Khan To Be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar In His Next Film Karma? Read On To Find Out

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)