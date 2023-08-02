 Kareena Kapoor Khan To Be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar In His Next Film Karma? Read On To Find Out
A source reveals that makers of producer Satyanarayana Koneru’s film Karma are trying to approach the actress for a role opposite Akshay Kumar in it

Lipika VarmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 07:21 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan | Pic: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

A few days ago, we had carried a breaking story about Rakshasudu (2019) fame producer Satyanarayana Koneru contacting Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for a film titled Karma. Now, we at The Free Press Journal have learnt of another exclusive update. A source gives us a sneak peak exclusively about the film’s female lead. This tidbit is coming straight from Koneru’s production house, situated at the Banjara Hills.

Akshay Kumar To Act In Rakshasudu Fame Producer Satyanarayana Koneru's Karma? Read On To Find Out
Our source updates us exclusively about the talks happening inside the four walls of the office. “The makers are trying to contact Kareena Kapoor. She will be pitied opposite Akshay Kumar in Karma. If all works out, she will be playing the role of his wife.”

The source adds, “Though it is almost to be finalised soon. The producers are in discussions. The message has been sent to her. The official announcements will be made soon as the makers are planning to go on floors sometime in March next year.”

Our source further updates, “The other cast and credits are yet to be finalised. The makers are looking to cast from both the industries Bollywood and Tollywood.”

While the film’s director is not yet confirmed, discussions are going on. “The makers are also trying to bring director Ranjit M Tewari. He’s the one who had helmed Bell Bottom and Cuttputlli,” our source states.

When we tried to find out from Ranjit himself if Koneru had contacted him, this is what he had to say, “No. Was he supposed to contact me? What’s the news?”

But about his next before signing off, he revealed, “I am planning my next though it is in the process. Will let you know.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar In His Next Film Karma? Read On To Find Out

