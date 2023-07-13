Akshay Kumar To Act In Rakshasudu Fame Producer Satyanarayana Koneru's Karma? Read On To Find Out

Akshay Kumar |

Over the years, there have been collaborations between South filmmakers/heroes /heroines with Bollywood filmmakers. But since last year, there has also been a surge of casting B-town actor’s in South Indian projects as well. This amalgamation is being done to bring about good results at the box office as the recent collections at the Hindi box office have been miserable.

Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi are playing antagonist characters in different films as per reports. But this time, we hear none other than Akshay Kumar has joined hands with a big South Indian movie producer.

Satyanarayana Koneru is a well-known producer from the South. He is known for having produced Rakshasudu (2019) which became a huge hit, and thereafter Khiladi (2022). His next venture film Rakshasudu 2 is currently being filmed.

A source straight from Satyanarayana’s production house, situated at the Banjara Hills, updates us exclusively about the talks happening inside the four walls of the office. “Producer/Chairman Satyanarayana Koneru, has contacted Akshay Kumar for a film titled, Karma. As we all know karma brings good and bad outcomes. karma is as you sow so shall you reap. Needless to state, the story of the film will be based on good and bad karmas,” our source shares.

Our source further adds, “If everything works in sync then the film Karma will go on floors in March 2024. The first schedule will be shot in Varanasi. The second schedule will be filmed straight in London sometime in June 2024.”

Revealing a bit more, our source says, “The producers are still to decide about which director will helm the film. The main lead female has not yet been confirmed. We all know when the cast is being finalised for all the characters and there is a big list.”

Our source heard the makers discussing Amala Paul’s name for one of the pivotal characters. Last but not the least our source adds, “Akshay Kumar has become one of the favourites of many producers down South. There is another producer who wanted to meet Akshay when he was in Mumbai but this producer unfortunately, could not meet him.”

No sooner do we get a little more details about this producer, we shall update our readers.

We tried to contact Satyanarayana through SMS and calls but he didn't respond.

Akshay will soon be seen in OMG 2 alongside Yami Gautam Dhar and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Amit Rai, it will hit screens on August 11.