Akshay Kumar Reduces His Salary? His FEES For OMG 2 Will Shock You

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
Superstar Akshay Kumar is prepping up for his next Bollywood project 'OMG 2', the sequel to the satirical comedy-drama 'OMG - Oh My God!'.
The teaser for the movie was recently released, featuring Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva, who intervenes to help a disciple facing a tragic situation.
Akshay Kumar, known for being one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry, has reportedly reduced his fee for 'OMG 2'.
Normally the actor charges between Rs 50 crores to 100 crores and above for his films.
However, Akshay Kumar is now said to be charging only Rs 35 crores for this project.
As per reports, this reduction in his price is attributed to his recent dry spell at the box office.
Reports suggest that Pankaj Tripathi is charging Rs. 5 crores for his character.
Yami Gautam, on the other hand, is reportedly received an amount of Rs. 2-3 crores to play her part.
If reports of Akshay's huge fee reduction is true, other actors in the industry may receive same pressure to do the same owing to their box office failure.
Thanks For Reading!