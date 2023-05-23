Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Kedarnath temple, greets fans with folded hands; watch video

Actor Akshay Kumar visited Kedarnath temple on Tuesday (May 23), surrounded by tight security. Several videos and pictures of the actor from the temple are going viral on social media.

In the visuals, he is seen greeting his fans with folded hands after offering prayers. The Atrangi Re actor was spotted wearing all-black outfit.

Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Kedarnath

He wore a rudraksh mala around his neck and even applied chandan on his forehead. In one of the photos, he is seen posing with his fans for a picture.

People were heard cheering and chanting as the actor came out of the temple. Take a look at the video here:

Earlier on Tuesday, the actor shared a picture of the temple on his official Instagram account and wrote, "जय बाबा भोलेनाथ". The song Har Har Shambhu is added along with the photo.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

Akshay's recent film Selfiee, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, received a mixed response from the audience. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film was the official remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License.

Akshay has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the upcoming action-packed thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar, which is set to release during Christmas this year.

Akshay will also be seen in OMG: Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

