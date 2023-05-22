Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Ajmer Sharif Dargah after returning from Cannes

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are busy with the promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

They recently travelled to Rajasthan and interacted with some locals

They also enjoyed some home-cooked food. Vicky shared several pictures from their visit on Instagram

The actors were welcomed with garlands. Vicky was also seen wearing a colourful turban

Sara and Vicky met a joint family with 170 members in Rajasthan

Sara also visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah to seek blessings ahead of the film's release

She was seen wearing a green dress, with her head covered with a matching dupatta

