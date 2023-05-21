Cannes 2023: Diana Penty stuns on the red carpet in black outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 21, 2023

Actress Diana Penty has shared first red carpet pictures from the 76th Cannes Film Festival

She attended the world premiere of May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore

Diana walked the red carpet in a black cropped jacket paired with a matching bottom

The left her hair open and opted for minimal makeup

Diana shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account

"Always a pleasure to be back at Cannes with my @greygoose fam! We chose a different kind of tuxedo for the red carpet last night," she captioned her post

She looked absolutely stunning as she posed for paparazzi

The actor also wore a little black dress for a party she attended on Saturday at Cannes

Diana began her career as a model and made her Bollywood debut with Cocktail. She was last seen in the film Selfiee

