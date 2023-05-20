 Cannes 2023: Surveen Chawla is a vision in white as she returns to French Riviera after a decade
This marks Surveen's second visit to the prestigious film festival, as she made her debut at Cannes in 2013 for her film 'Ugly'.

Saturday, May 20, 2023
Actress Surveen Chawla will be making an appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Speaking on the same, Surveen said: "I am excited to be returning to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second time! Cannes holds a special place in my heart, and it is an incredible honour to be a part of this iconic red carpet."

"I've been fortunate enough to be attending one of the most prestigious events of the year attended by film enthusiasts, fashion experts, and the biggest names of the entertainment industry. I look forward to showcasing a part of our vibrant culture through a high fashion lens!"

Several Bollywood personalities including Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela and many more have made appearances on the red carpet there, putting in their best fashion foot forward.

