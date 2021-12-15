'Your chest, waist size is questioned': Surveen Chawla makes shocking revelations on facing casting couch

Actress Surveen Chawla recently made shocking revelations on facing casting couch in the South film industry.

The 'Sacred Games' actress also revealed that she has been body-shamed during her first film meeting in Mumbai as well.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Surveen was asked if she had to face a comment where she was body-shamed about her weight and told that would not get roles.

To this, the actress replied, "This was actually my first film meeting in Bombay that I went for. I was doing television and then I went for this first meeting. It's their job to kind of get you in the space where you question yourself."

"This happens to most women where their appearance is questioned, their weight is questioned, what is your waist size is questioned, what is your chest size is questioned," she added, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"It's just insane. What are the parameters for being here? What are they? It was a period where it, alongside all the casting couch that went on with it and then a lot from the south (film industry) actually and it was quite a difficult period...It was there but I don't think those are not the right parameters that define you or make you believe or disbelieve on where you want to be or where you are at," she added.

Surveen made her debut on television in 2003 with the show 'Kahin To Hoga'. She made her debut in films with the Kannada film 'Paramesha Panwala'.

Surveen is also known for films like 'Hate Story 2' 'Ugly' and 'Parched'.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the Netflix series 'Decoupled' alongside R Madhavan that will release on Netflix on December 17.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 02:34 PM IST