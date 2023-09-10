 Sujoy Ghosh Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Said He Doesn't Have 'Aukat' To Release Jaane Jaan In Theatres
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSujoy Ghosh Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Said He Doesn't Have 'Aukat' To Release Jaane Jaan In Theatres

Sujoy Ghosh Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Said He Doesn't Have 'Aukat' To Release Jaane Jaan In Theatres

The filmmaker was in no mood to ignore the troll's comment and he gave a befitting reply

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is gearing up for the release of Jaane Jaan on an OTT platform, gave a befitting reply to troll who said he doesn't have the guts to release the Kareena Kapoor-starrer in theatres. The film also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.

On Sunday (September 10), Ghosh took to his official X account and thanked the audience for the overwhelming response to the trailer of Jaane Jaan.

"Just realised so many of you have seen our trailer so thank you... thank you... thank you...eleven days to exam result (gulp!) but please watch it on 21st," he wrote.

Read Also
Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat Promise Mystery Ride With New Poster
article-image

Soon after he shared the post, a user replied, "Kaahe ka exam, theatre mai release karne ka aukat to hai nahi, OTT mein sab hit hi hai tu tension mat le." However, the filmmaker was in no mood to ignore the troll's comment.

He replied, "Thanx bro, you just relieved me of all my tensions, forever grateful, big hug".

Earlier today, the makers of the film shared an intriguing new poster of the film on social media. The poster features the lead cast of the film - Kareena, Vijay and Jaideep.

"Every story has 2 sides, but this one has 3. Unravel the mystery of #JaaneJaan on 21 September, only on Netflix," the caption of the post read.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is all set to stream on Netflix from September 21.

The trailer of Jaane Jaan gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. It is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

Read Also
Kareena Kapoor Khan Heaps Praises On Her Jaane Jaan Co-Stars, Reveals She Had To Bring Her A-Game...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta Share A Goofy Moment As They Attend Jonas Brothers Concert In LA...

Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta Share A Goofy Moment As They Attend Jonas Brothers Concert In LA...

Sobhita Dhulipala Says She Will Be 'Thrilled' To Star In Don 3 Opposite Ranveer Singh: 'Would Love...

Sobhita Dhulipala Says She Will Be 'Thrilled' To Star In Don 3 Opposite Ranveer Singh: 'Would Love...

Sunny Deol Addresses Fallout With Shah Rukh Khan Post Darr Release: 'That Was Childishness'

Sunny Deol Addresses Fallout With Shah Rukh Khan Post Darr Release: 'That Was Childishness'

Rajinikanth's Temple Visit In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Actor For Remembering His...

Rajinikanth's Temple Visit In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Actor For Remembering His...

Janhvi Kapoor Pens Emotional Note As She Wraps Up Ulajh: 'Coincidently Intertwined With Things...

Janhvi Kapoor Pens Emotional Note As She Wraps Up Ulajh: 'Coincidently Intertwined With Things...