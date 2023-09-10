Sujoy Ghosh Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Said He Doesn't Have 'Aukat' To Release Jaane Jaan In Theatres

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is gearing up for the release of Jaane Jaan on an OTT platform, gave a befitting reply to troll who said he doesn't have the guts to release the Kareena Kapoor-starrer in theatres. The film also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.

On Sunday (September 10), Ghosh took to his official X account and thanked the audience for the overwhelming response to the trailer of Jaane Jaan.

"Just realised so many of you have seen our trailer so thank you... thank you... thank you...eleven days to exam result (gulp!) but please watch it on 21st," he wrote.

Soon after he shared the post, a user replied, "Kaahe ka exam, theatre mai release karne ka aukat to hai nahi, OTT mein sab hit hi hai tu tension mat le." However, the filmmaker was in no mood to ignore the troll's comment.

He replied, "Thanx bro, you just relieved me of all my tensions, forever grateful, big hug".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, the makers of the film shared an intriguing new poster of the film on social media. The poster features the lead cast of the film - Kareena, Vijay and Jaideep.

"Every story has 2 sides, but this one has 3. Unravel the mystery of #JaaneJaan on 21 September, only on Netflix," the caption of the post read.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is all set to stream on Netflix from September 21.

The trailer of Jaane Jaan gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. It is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)