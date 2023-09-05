Kareena Kapoor Khan Heaps Praises On Her Jaane Jaan Co-Stars, Reveals She Had To Bring Her A-Game Forward

Vijay Verma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bringing author Keigo Hagashino’s best-selling novel The Devotion of Suspect X to life, the team of the upcoming OTT film Jaane Jaan revealed an exciting trailer in Mumbai, amid a thrilled media. Bringing in a slice of Kalimpong where the film’s story is based in, the media was greeted by host and actor Mini Mathur, who welcomed everyone with her grace and charm. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Seen in attendance at the event were actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, director Sujoy Ghosh, producers Jay Shewakramani and Akshai Puri and OTT head Monika Shergill.

Set to release on Kareena’s birthday, Jaane Jaan sees the actress play the role of Maya D’Souza, who is based in Kalimpong, a hillside town in West Bengal. Seemingly caught in an abusive relationship, her neighbour Naren played by Jaideep, suspects of her predicament and expresses concern. The plot thickens when Naren’s friend and cop Karan, played by Vijay, arrives in Maya’s life and develops a romantic relationship with her. A chance murder threatens to test their respective equations.

Kareena Kapoor Khan | Photos by Varinder Chawla

The film marks Kareena’s debut on OTT. Sharing her excitement over picking up a newer shade of herself as an actor, she says, “I am as nervous for this film as I was when I made my debut, 23 years ago.”

So, what excited her about the film’s script. The actress shares, “I had read the book during the outdoors of Saif’s (Ali Khan) Bhoot Police, while I was having Jeh (her second son). I immediately fell in love with the plot. Then, Jay and Akshai had an inkling to make this a film. Later, Sujoy approached me with the script and said that he planned to cast Jaideep and Vijay as well. I was instantly sold knowing that I’ll get a chance to work with two amazing actors.”

Kareena heaped praises on her talented co-stars. She shares, “When I told Saif about my co-stars, he warned me to be prepared and not go with the attitude thinking that I’ll get ready and just step out of my van. If I’m sharing screen space with Jai and Vijay, I have to bring my A-game forward.”

Jaideep Ahlawat | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Jaideep, whose interesting look in the film, has caught the fancy of everyone reveals the challenges behind getting into the skin of his character, “When Sujoy came to me with the script, he was confident that I would agree to the role, but he was doubtful if I would be willing to sit for hours to get the prosthetics right. I instantly said that I’ll do whatever it takes to be a part of this film.”

Vijay Varma | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vijay, who is enjoying his fourth release of the year, shares, “I’m really happy to be a part of this film. Jaideep bhai has been my batchmate at FTII. We’ve seen our best and worst day together. So, we knew we were going to have a lot of fun. But, when you get a co-star like Kareena, you’d have to be a fool to not say yes.”

Sujoy Ghosh | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ghosh, who is considered a master of mysteries, shares what sets Jaane Jaan apart from his earlier works. “There is a world built around this story that I found fascinating. And bringing it to OTT made it even more special. I cannot wait for everyone to watch what Jaane Jaan has to offer.”

The film premieres on OTT from September 21 onwards.

