Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat Arrive In Style At Jaane Jaan Trailer Launch

September 05, 2023
The trailer of Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma's Jaane Jaan was officially shared by the makers at a grand even in Mumbai on September 5 (Tuesday)
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actors also interacted with media persons and shared their experience of working on the OTT film
The director of Jaane Jaan, Sujay Ghosh, was also present at the event in Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a wine coloured outfit. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with gold earrings and high heels
On the other hand, Vijay Varma wore an all white formal outfit
Jaideep Ahlawat opted for a grey and black outfit. He was all smiles as he posed for the paparazzi
The trailer of Jaane Jaan gives a glimpse into the mysterious happenings in Kalimpong. It also delves into intertwined relationships and secrets
The film marks Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut. During the event, the actress said she is very nervous ahead of the film's release
Jaane Jaan is all set to release on Netflix on September 21
