Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Saif Ali Khan Were Original Choice For Jaane Jaan, Reveals Kareena Kapoor | Photo Via Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor is all set to star next in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, which is slated to release on September 21, 2023, which also marks the actress' birthday. This marks Kareena's OTT debut, which will also feature Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead.

On Tuesday, the makers of Jaane Jaan unveiled the official trailer ahead of its release. During the launch event, Kareena revealed that her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were the original cast for Jaane Jaan.

Talking to News18, the director asked Sujoy and Kareena about the same during the trailer launch today. Replying to this, the Veere Di Wedding actress said, "Back then, I was not even a part of this film. But Saif is extremely excited about Jaane Jaan. He is eagerly awaiting to watch the film. He has seen the trailer four times and he feels that everyone has completely nailed it."

Further, Sujoy said that Saif has a history with Jaane Jaan, and being the true husband, he gave his responsibilities to his wife, Kareena. He added that earlier they were supposed to do the film, but they couldn’t make it. "I believe that every film has its own destiny, and now it has happened with Kareena, so for me, it has come a full circle," said the Kahaani director.

Jaane Jaan is a screen adaptation of Keigo Huganshino’s Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X.